Travis County woman who disappeared in August found in San Antonio home

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who disappeared after dropping her children off at their father’s home in Wells Branch back in August has been found.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports their investigation revealed that 36-year-old Sara Davis had been in the company of a man named Marlon Ray Burleson, who is wanted for felony aggravated assault-deadly weapon/family violence.

Detectives identified him as a person of interest and tracked him to a house in San Antonio. There, TCSO says, Burleson ran away and Davis was found inside the home.

Burleson is still on the run, TCSO says.

TCSO says Davis is cooperating with the investigation as detectives work to figure out what happened since she was last seen.

If you have any information on Marlon Ray Burleson, you should contact local law enforcement.