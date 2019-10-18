Tragedy turned testimony: Kelsye Hughes’ story of triumph after pregnancy loss

SAN ANGELO, Texas – October is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month nationwide. For one San Angelo woman who experienced a miscarriage, her tragedy turned into her testimony.

Kelsye Hughes has written two books about miscarriage. “Miscarried but Delivered” is for women who have been through the same struggle. “Since Heaven is Where We’ll Meet” is a children’s book that can help parents explain pregnancy loss to their other children.

“I feel like that’s a big title for someone who was just sitting in her living room floor writing a book about her feelings, mainly a journal. It was so I could get the thoughts out of the jumbled mess of my head,” Hughes said.

She and her husband experienced a miscarriage in 2014. That’s when she decided to write about her heartache. But, she didn’t tell anyone about her journal until years later.

After her family read it, they encouraged her to share her story by publishing her journal as a book. She said she still had reservations and didn’t act right away but kept feeling a pull to publish her story. Earlier this year, she made the decision to go through with publishing.

“I thought, if nothing else it helped me. If that’s all it is, ‘thank you, Jesus.’ And then I thought, ‘you know, let’s go a little bit bigger.’ If one person comes up to me and says what they read spoke to them and helped them heal, that’s all it’s for,” Hughes said.

Hughes says she’s been a bit overwhelmed by the support and messages she’s received about her books. She says other women who have been through a miscarriage have reached out and many wounds have been healed through sharing stories.

Hughes wanted to share a message directly to women who have been through miscarriages. You can hear it in the video below.

Hughes also created Du’Rae Ministries to help spread her testimony and help others with life’s struggles. She invites anyone who needs help to contact her through her ministry’s Facebook page.





On Thursday, October 17, Hughes had a book signing at The Roost Boutique. There, she announced her plans to release at least one more children’s book in 2020. Hughes says she is still in talks with an illustrator for her next book but the illustrator Hughes collaborated with for “Since Heaven is where We’ll Meet” is an artist from San Angelo.