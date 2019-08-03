Tragedy in El Paso: Latest video from Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s. NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas.

Several people could be seen walking through a parking lot away from the scene.

Here, people can be seen preparing to evacuate inside a store at Cielo Vista Mall.

A police officer described clearing the mall near where the shooting occurred.

In this video, a witness talks being evacuated from the nearby mall due to the shooting in El Paso.

Another witness said he saw a bunch of kids running around without their parents. Listen to his statement below.

A man who was inside the Walmart described seeing a woman getting shot in the head.

One woman who was in a nearby mall described the incident as “triggering.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, crowds gathered at blood donation centers in El Paso to help survivors.

President Trump tweeted his statement regarding Walmart shooting.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, whose hometown is El Paso, said “there is no luxury in this democracy of sitting this one out.” Listen to his full statement below.

O’Rourke later made a statement on possible military-style weapons in El Paso mass shooting: “Keep that (bleeped out) on the battlefield.”

Sen. Cory Booker commented on the shooting, saying “I have had enough of this.” Listen to his full statement below: