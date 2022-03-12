SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. citizen was arrested Friday, March 11th for attempting to smuggle eight individuals into the country, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

According to the release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban for speeding on U.S. 277.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety – West Texas Region

During the traffic stop, the DPS trooper learned the driver, identified as a U.S. citizen, was attempting to smuggle eight individuals into the country (five males, one female and two male minors).

The driver was charged with human smuggling and booked into the Sutton County Jail.

The eight individuals were release to the U.S. Border Patrol