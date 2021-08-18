Man arrested after vehicle crashed in the area of E. 24th Street and Oakes Street

UPDATE: (7:18 p.m.) -According to the San Angelo Police Department, one man is under arrest for an outstanding warrant and evading police after crashing a vehicle in the area of E. 24th Street and Oakes Street.

The SAPD Anti-Crime Unit was watching the area for a known male suspect in the area who had a Felony County Warrant out for his arrest.

While watching the area, San Angelo Police Officers saw the suspect get in a vehicle and proceed to leave the area. As the suspect began to leave, the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit then attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

While attempting the traffic stop, the suspect began to evade from officers, crashed the vehicle into a tree stump and began to evade officers on foot.

San Angelo Police found the suspect in a nearby residence in the 100 Block of E. 25th Street and was placed under arrest without further incident. He is charged with Evading with a Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot and for the Felony County Warrant.

The passenger of the vehicle, was detained briefly while being checked for minor injuries from the crash.

UPDATE: (6:59 p.m.) – San Angelo Police are advising the public to avoid the area of E. 24th Street and N. Oakes Street due to a crashed vehicle.

According to our photographer on-the-scene, Jaelin Lewis, a vehicle crashed at the corner of E. 24th Street and N. Oakes Street.

E. 25th Street and Volney Street is clear of police activity and has been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Heavy police activity at the corner of 25th and Volney.



Here’s video of San Angelo Police responding to the scene. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/CljNxeQgu4 — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 18, 2021

