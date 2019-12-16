Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns on I-40 E ramp in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Interstate 40 east ramp in Knoxville was closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturned.

The I-40 ramp to Papermill Drive was blocked around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, the scene was cleared.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the rampwould be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.

One tractor-trailer was traveling east on the ramp to Papermill Drive when the driver had to swerve into a ditch to avoid another tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

And for the record, the tractor-trailer was carrying M&Ms… pic.twitter.com/wPIJnhReaf — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 13, 2019

The tractor-trailer went into the ditch, hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder and rolled onto the passenger side, crashing into the second tractor-trailer.

The driver was transported to UT Medical Center for injuries that are not believed to be serious, according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.

More Stories for you

• Still time to finish Christmas Shopping at Cactus Market Days

Jerry Eastman with Cactus Market Days stops by to tell us that their is still time to finish Christmas shopping at…

• San Angelo Symphony Guild to host Winter Wine and Whirl Event in 2020

Becky Benes with the San Angelo Symphony Guild talks with Kristen about the upcoming Winter Wine and Whirl Event. The…

• SAISD mourns the loss of Central High School student involved in weekend traffic accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD mourns the loss of a Central High School student that was involved in a tragic…

• CVHP News: December 16, 2019. Corey Owens stops by to talk about the USMCA Trade Agreement

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• K & J on the Job – Tom’s Tire Pros: Learning to do an oil change

In this week’s K & J on the Job, Kristen takes her car to Tom’s Tire Pros where she learns how to do an oil change on…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, December 16th

Jody Frey from Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on livestock sales. This is last week of sales…