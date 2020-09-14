Track star Francena McCorory takes training outside; focus still on Tokyo Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Olympic athletes across the country are adapting, as many gym facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. One Virginia track star is taking her training outside.

No gym, no problem. Francena McCorory isn’t taking her foot off the gas anytime soon.

“We’re just trying to make the best of it,” McCorory said.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is getting creative with “neighborhood training” by taking advantage of the outdoor space in Hampton, Virginia.

“We don’t have a training space because everything is closed,” said McCorory. “We’re trying to just get the same amount of work in, without losing fitness. Of course we have to stay fit. Track is a year round sport, so we can’t just shut everything off and sit down.”

McCorory says she was devastated by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

She said, “I’m going to to honest: I was sad, but I think it’s for the best, you know, with the state of the world right now. I think safety of the human race is more important than the Olympics.”

McCorory is training to run the 400 meter and 4×400 meter relay, the event she’s medaled in twice before.

“It’s just more time to prepare, more time to focus and you know do what we have to do,” said McCorory.

At 31, this could be her last shot at an Olympic medal, but she’s not running away from the challenge, even one that’s postponed.

“It is a hard reality because the Olympics are everyone’s dream, but you just have to try to make sure it doesn’t get you down,” McCorory said.

