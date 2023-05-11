BRUSH, Colo. (KDVR) — A tornado touched down in northeastern Colorado on Wednesday as severe weather moved through the area, and it was all caught during a live television broadcast.

Storm chaser Nathan Moore captured the video of the tornado along Highway 71, south of Interstate 76 near Brush.

“This is our first visual confirmation of a tornado on the ground,” said Dave Fraser, chief meteorologist at Nexstar’s KDVR.

The tornado was confirmed at 5:55 p.m. about 6 miles east of Gary, or 14 miles southwest of Akron, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving north at 30 mph.

The NWS said there were no reports of any damage.

Fraser described the tornado as a landspout. A tornado warning was in effect in the area through 6:15 p.m.

Tornado warnings were frequent throughout Wednesday in northeast Colorado, including in parts of the metro in Arapahoe and Douglas counties and on the Eastern Plains.

Hail that was pounding parts of the metro was moving out to the plains by the early evening.