Tornado safety tips to remember

If you are at home during a tornado:

Go to a windowless interior room on lowest level of your house. Go to a storm cellar or basement if your house has one. If there is no basement, go to an inner hallway or a smaller inner room without windows, such as a bathroom or closet.

Get away from the windows.

Go to the center of the room. Stay away from corners because they tend to attract debris.

Get under a piece of sturdy furniture such as a workbench or heavy table or desk and hold on to it.

Use your arms to protect head and neck.

If you are in a mobile home, get out and find shelter elsewhere.

If you are at work or school during a tornado:

Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level.

Avoid places with wide-span roofs such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways, or shopping malls.

Get under a piece of sturdy furniture such as a workbench or heavy table or desk and hold on to it.

Use your arms to protect head and neck.

If you are outdoors during a tornado:

If possible, get inside a building.

If shelter is not available or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building. Look out for flood waters which may also fill low areas.

Use your arms to protect head and neck.

If you are in a car during a tornado: