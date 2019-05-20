News

Tornado safety tips to remember

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

If you are at home during a tornado:

If you are at work or school during a tornado:

  • Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level.
  • Avoid places with wide-span roofs such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways, or shopping malls.
  • Get under a piece of sturdy furniture such as a workbench or heavy table or desk and hold on to it.
  • Use your arms to protect head and neck.

If you are outdoors during a tornado:

  • If possible, get inside a building.
  • If shelter is not available or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building. Look out for flood waters which may also fill low areas.
  • Use your arms to protect head and neck.

If you are in a car during a tornado:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News