Top tips from an insurance agent on what to do after storm damage

“A lot of people just don’t know where to start and what I always tell them is, let’s get the claim started if you know you need a claim. Secondly you probably want to get your name on a list of where you want to get a repair because it’s not going to happen right away,” Steven Freatman, Insurance Agent and Owner of Freatman Insurance said.

On May 21, 2020, storms tore through the Concho Valley. (See some viewer photos of damage here.)

Freatman says within the first few hours of opening on May 22, his office had hundreds of calls from people filing claims.

“The first thing I would do is collect all the information you can, pictures and what not. If you have an agent, call them directly. Call them first. If you’re questioning your roof or something you might want to call a roofer. I’m sure everyone’s busy but if they can get over there and kind of give you an estimate on that,” Freatman said.

He says he guided many of his clients through that process making sure they were aware of the minor things that could slip through the cracks.

“Make sure you think about your deductible and try to get a reputable person to fix your car or roof. There might be some fly by night people coming in. I don’t usually trust them but try to stay local and get people who will be here after it’s all said and done,” Freatman said.

The San Angelo-Tom Green County Emergency Management office is also asking for anyone who received damage to report it to their office. However, there are some requirements that need to be met before reporting damage.