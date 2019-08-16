Youth Back to School Lock-In

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, the San Angelo Youth Bowling League will be having a back-to-school lock-in at the Stadium Lanes bowling alley.

Children ages 10-17 are welcome to attend the lock-in that take place from 11pm on Friday until 7am on Saturday. The cost to attend is $30 and children will need to be dropped off AND picked up by an adult. The money raised from the event will go towards San Angelo Youth Bowling scholarships.

The lock-in will have lots of food, games, raffles, and prizes. Event organizers said they wanted children to have one last, safe opportunity for summer fun before they begin classes next week.

“We’re gonna do lots of games, lots of fun, all supervised. They will be safe. It’s just one last “hoorah” before they go back to school,” said Laurie Baxter, the Youth League Coordinator for the San Angelo Youth Bowling League.

Those interested in joining the San Angelo Youth Bowling League can register in person on August 24th from 1pm-3pm and on August 25th from 2pm-4pm at Stadium Lanes. You can also register for the team by visiting www.sanangeloyouthbowling.teamapp.com