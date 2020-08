24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Most San Angleloans are familiar with the pristine picturesque park space and river walk along the Concho River leading up to Johnson Dam. But just down river of the dam, on the other side of the Oakes Street bridge, it's a different story. The river banks are slowly eroding into the Concho River, taking trees and sediment with them. This in turn decreases oxygen in the water leading to more fish die off events. But, the city and the Upper Colorado River Authority are set to handle it.

"What we'll do initially, we'll have to write a quality assurance project plan," explained UCRA Director of Operations Scott McWilliams. "Then I'll be sampling the river for several 24 hour [periods]. Continuous sampling on the river for several weeks, that'll give us a baseline. Then we'll do the actual work and what we'll be doing there is, we'll be taking out the bank. [Then] grading it to give it an optimal slope, and then placing rip-wrap along the bank."