Workforce Solutions and Baptist Retirement Community Partner to Provide CNA Certification Courses

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Friday, 10 students will be completing the CNA Certification Program at Baptist Retirement Community.

The program is offered in partnership with Workforce Solutions and made possible by a Texas Talent Connection Grant.

Students go through a very intensive 3-week long program where they complete classroom training and do skills labs and clinicals.

Upon completion of the program, many students take jobs with Baptist Retirement Community. Out of the 10 students who will be graduating from the program this time around, 5 have already been offered a job within the retirement community.

“It definitely prepares them if they want to become a CNA. They can take the certification test after completing the course. If they want to go on to become an LVN or RN, it puts them on that career path and they can accomplish that goal as well,” said Mary Jackson, the HR Director for Baptist Retirement Community.

The program has had a 100% graduation rate since it began.