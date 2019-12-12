Winter Weather Ready Tips: NWS San Angelo reminds you stay prepared for winter weather hazards this season

We are partnering with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo/Abilene to remind you on winter weather safety this winter season.

Every year numerous fatalities are caused by ice on bridges and overpasses. Being prepared and aware of weather forecasts could keep you and your loved ones out of harms way.

Certain “sneaky” winter hazards exist that you may not be aware of! Check out the following slide show on sneaky winter weather hazards from the National Weather Service.

Black ice is impossible to see and could cause travel concerns when the temperature drops below freezing (32°) especially if there is rain involved.

