SAN ANGELO, Texas – Icy, cold weather in San Angelo and surrounding areas are leading to power outages in communities.

Just before 8:00 a.m. February 3rd, most of Ballinger and Winters lost power due to a “loss of transmission line between Ballinger and Winters” according to AEP.

According to Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, an emergency outage is required for areas of Grape Creek, Carlsbad, Water Valley and the Buffalo Height area. This will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes. “For the safety of our linemen, the work cannot be done while the line is energized,” Concho Valley Electric said.

Areas of Christoval and outside of Winters are also facing outages based on the AEP Texas outage map. According to the site, around 89 customers in Christoval and 796 customers outside of Winters are without power.

More information regarding power outages in the area will be updated as information becomes available.