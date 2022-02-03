SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the cold continues through Texas on Thursday, AEP Texas shares how to report and track power outages across the Concho Valley.

According to AEP Texas’ website, users can download the AEP Texas customer mobile app to report any outages, check outage status and manage their accounts.

Users are able to report power outages occurring without having to log in to an account. The app provides an outage map to show others in the area that are also without power.

AEP urges people to report outages through the app so that they can fix damaged equipment and restore power as quickly and safely as they can.