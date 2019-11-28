Will The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons fly?

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo, the Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons. The balloons have caused mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

When it comes to safe handling of the larger than life balloons, there are certain specifications that must be met.

Image License

Photo: Macy’s

In order for the balloons to take flight in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, wind speeds have to be below a certain threshold. Those are, sustained wind speeds must not exceed 23 mph, and or wind gust speeds must not exceed 34 mph.

This year’s weather could reach or even exceed some of those categories.

The foretasted wind speeds on the day of the parade are expected to be between 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

This unfortunately means that gusty winds during the time of the parade, could keep the balloons from flying this year. If the balloons do not fly this year, it will be the first time since 1971.

City officials have decided to wait until the morning to make the call on whether or not the balloons will fly in the parade.

Balloons or no balloons, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on, and you can watch it on KSAN at 9 AM Thanksgiving day.