SAN ANGELO, Texas – There is a wide variety of events occurring in San Angelo during the month of February that is fun for the adults or the whole family. All of these events and more can be found on the Downtown San Angelo website.

To start off the month, Case Hardin will be playing at The House of Fifi DuBois on February 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Join Hardin and those at Fifi’s for Texas Two-Steppin’ Thursday.

The Be Theatre Black Box will be showing “Things I Know to be True,” starting January 28th and 29th at 7:30 p.m., along with February 3rd through 5th at 7:30 p.m. and February 6th at 2 p.m. “Things I Know to be True” is a heart-wrenching drama about two parents whose whole world revolves around their four children. Find out what Fran and Bob do as their children face complex life decisions. Those that work in mental health care, such as a counselor, doctor, nurse or any other mental health occupation will be able to receive complimentary tickets by contacting contact Keli@betheatre.com or call 325-716-4125. Tickets can be purchased at the Be Theatre website

Raw 1899 will be hosting a Galentine’s macrame party on both February 9th and 10th at 6:00 p.m. Get the girls together and join Angie Pahira as she leads a macrame weaving class. Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by February 7th. Supplies and champagne will be included. Call 325-703-6899 or email Raw 1899 at rawstudio38@yahoo.com to purchase tickets.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo will be having the Valentine Express on February 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Guests are able to choose between a one-of-a-kind valentine date with 45 minutes in the Santa Fe Caboose with a charcuterie board, a sweetheart miniature cake with your own quote and champagne or a mother/son father/daughter package with up to three kids. Sparkling cider will be provided for children. Guests will be able to take home the charcuterie board and the champagne glasses. Ticket purchases and more information can be found on The Valentine Express page.

Also at the Railway Museum of San Angelo, family can enjoy a day full of fun on the 2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join Treasures History with Dr. Michael Powers, Living History tour guides, kid motorized train rides, a $5 treasure hunt and more on February 12th. More information about the event and the Railway Museum of San Angelo can be found at the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

Join in the Downtown Strong Stroll: Forever Valentine on February 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Many businesses such as The Hive Creative Studio, Casa Decor, The Monk Art Gallery and Wine Bar, Michelle Cuevas Art Studio in the SA Cultural District, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, and Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria will be participating in the stroll. Enjoy dining, shopping and more through Downtown San Angelo. Guests are also welcome to join the Trolley Stroll Guides, which will provide history about downtown and special details about participating venues. Stroll Guides are sponsored by Concho Valley Transit District and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. More information about the Downtown Strong Stroll can be found on the Downtown San Angelo website.

Angelo State will also be hosting multiple events open to the public through February.

The Angelo State Planetarium will be hosting shows on Mondays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. on the first floor of the Vincent Building. Admission is $2 for children, senior citizens and active military, and $3 for adult general admission. Angelo State students, staff and faculty will not be charged for admission. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information and shows, please visit the Angelo State Planetarium website.

The Falling Sky Exhibit by artist David Dubose will be on display from January 31st to February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Gallery 193 of the Carr Education-Fine Arts building on campus. Dubose has art featured in over 150 exhibits across 17 countries with artist residencies in Germany, Ireland, Canada and the United States. Dubose is currently the Associate Professor of Art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. More information about this exhibit can be found at Printmaking Exhibit: The Falling Sky.