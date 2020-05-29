What is opening in Texas and when?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is starting to reopen after shuttering the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at what will open and when in the Lone Star State. As of right now, everything below is assumed to be at 25 percent capacity unless otherwise stated.
June 15
- Adult recreational sports – games can begin with spectators
- Youth sports – games can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.
June 1
- Summer school, including in-school instruction, in-person programs, and virtual programs that require teachers to be use school facilities. In-person schooling must be optional for students.
May 31
- Adult recreational sports – practices can resume. Games still not allowed until June 15.
- Professional sports – no fans allowed. Leagues must submit requests for approval to the Department of State Health Services
- Youth sports – practices can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.
May 29
- Graduation – outdoor, in-person ceremonies may take place in any county. From May 15 to May 29, in-person graduations may only take place in a rural county with fewer than six COVID-19 cases as described in the Governor’s Report on April 27. Virtual and vehicle-based ceremonies are currently allowed statewide.
- Water parks
- Zoos
May 26
May 22
- Aquariums
- Bars
- Bingo halls
- Bowling alleys
- Horse racing and simulcast horse racing
- Natural caverns
- Restaurants – 50% capacity, up from 25%
- Rodeo
- Skating rinks
Reopened May 18
- Child care centers, including for non-essential workers. Capacity limited based on number of overall caregivers and children. (See Page 6 of attachment.)
- Gyms and exercise facilities
- Manufacturers
- Massage establishments and all personal care and beauty services not previously authorized
- Office buildings, including non-essential employers
- Youth clubs, including but not limited to Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and FFA – no more than 10 people at any time
Allowed to reopen prior to May 18
- Beaches, lakes and rivers
- Churches
- Dentists
- Doctor’s offices
- Golf courses
- Hair salons and barber shops
- Libraries
- Malls – food courts, play areas and interactive displays must remain closed
- Movie theaters
- Museums
- Nail salons
- Outdoor sports with no more than four people
- Parks
- Retail stores
- Tanning salons
- Swimming pools
- Wedding venues and wedding reception venues
Just because things are allowed to reopen does not mean they have reopened. For example, the City of Austin has not yet reopened public swimming pools or city libraries.