West Texas Deaf Olympics canceled due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO — The 16 annual West Texas Deaf Olympics is canceled due to the wide-spreading COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health threat, the organization announced Saturday morning.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Concho Valley as of yet, the organization said the decision to cancel was a “no brainer” considering the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation.

“After much deliberation, we have decided to cancel this year’s event,” the West Texas Deaf Olympics said in their most recent newsletter. “Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 situation, it is important to keep everyone safe and well. We are following the governor’s recommendations as well as UIL rules. Rest assured, barring any other disaster, we plan to be back next year stronger than ever!”

West Texas Deaf Olympics is an event for Deaf and Hard of Hearing students ages 3-18 and is meant to promote health, teamwork, and fellowship among students, professionals and parents.

The event was originally scheduled for April 24 at Lake View Stadium.

More Stories for you

• UIL extends suspension of all activities to May 4th

AUSTIN–The University of Interscholastic League announced on Thursday that it is extending the suspension of all…

• Season Pass: Black March ‘An Inside Look at the Coronavirus in Sports’

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns with a special episode examining the impacts COVID-19 (coronavirus) is having on the w…

• LSC cancels all competition for remaining spring sports

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced Sunday afternoon that its canceling all competition for the r…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central enters hiatus with loss to Lubbock Coronado

LUBBOCK — Central wrapped up the First Bank Classic with an 8-7 loss to Lubbock Coronado Saturday afternoon at C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats tie with Lubbock Cooper in First Bank Classic

LUBBOCK– The Central Bobcat Baseball ended their game with Lubbock Cooper in a 6-6 tied in the First Bank Classic at…

• Central defeats McNeil at First Bank Classic

LUBBOCK — Central defeated Round Rock McNeil 5-3 in the First Bank Classic at Lubbock Cooper on Friday. The Bobcats…