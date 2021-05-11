“We’re here for them.” San Angelo Police Department extends condolences to Concho County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is offering condolences to those in Concho County.

The message from SAPD is one of solidarity and grief.

“We are all heartbroken. The men and women of the San Angelo Police Department are completely heartbroken. We are devastated over this loss. Just being this close to home is especially difficult because many of our officers are friends with the deputies and trying to get through this week anyway with Police Week and mourning the loss nationwide of officers that were killed in the line of duty, this just hits too close to home. Unfortunately, that brings us to 21 officers killed in the line of duty by gunfire this year alone. Our agency does want to make it known to Concho County that we are here for them and we will do anything they need us to do to help them get through this time. If they need our resources or just prayer alone, we’re there for them,” Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox, Public Information Officer for the San Angelo Police Department said.

The message comes after investigators say a complaint about a dog caused an altercation that led to the death of two Concho County deputies and the injury of a city employee.