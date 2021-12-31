San Angelo, TEXAS – This past year feature a little taste of everything. From one of the hottest months on record to one of the coldest, winter weather, and severe storms. 2021 was a year for the history books. The KLST Weather team looks back on the past year and at some of the notable events to occur in the Concho Valley.
San Angelo62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Overcast. Low 49F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Overcast. Low 51F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Precip
- 67%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Overcast. Low 49F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Overcast. Low 51F. NNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent