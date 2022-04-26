SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rain showers across the Concho Valley caused a delay in the scheduled HA5 street maintenance application for many neighborhoods in San Angelo.
Pat Frerich, Director of Operations for the City of San Angelo, says maintenance on the streets that was initially scheduled to begin on Monday will now be completed at the end of the project. The full street maintenance project is expected to last through May 4, 2022.
The City of San Angelo suggests residents visit https://www.ha5info.com/sanangelo/ for a guide to the scheduled maintenance.
HA5 Maintenance Information
- Once HA5 is applied, it cannot be driven on for 24 hours.
- Roads close at 7 a.m. and vehicles will be allowed to exit the area up until 7:30 a.m.
- Andale will have a shuttle service to carry residences from their vehicle to their home if necessary.
- Residents cannot access the street for only the 24 hours that HA5 is applied in front of their home – not for the full 18 days stated on the flyer.
- Days of specific applications may change due to weather or other factors. Visit cosatx.us/streets for maps and any updates on the project. Citizens can also go directly to HA5info.com/sanangelo.
- It’s important for citizens to cut off sprinkler systems on their respective days. HA5 cannot be applied to roadways that are wet from sprinkler over spray or runoff.