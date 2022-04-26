SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rain showers across the Concho Valley caused a delay in the scheduled HA5 street maintenance application for many neighborhoods in San Angelo.

Pat Frerich, Director of Operations for the City of San Angelo, says maintenance on the streets that was initially scheduled to begin on Monday will now be completed at the end of the project. The full street maintenance project is expected to last through May 4, 2022.

The City of San Angelo suggests residents visit https://www.ha5info.com/sanangelo/ for a guide to the scheduled maintenance.

HA5 Maintenance Information