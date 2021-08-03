Water line break near Lake Nasworthy and KOA Campgrounds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Water Crews have been busy by Lake Nasworthy and the KOA Campgrounds on Tuesday, repairing a damaged water line.

Water was gushing out of a line after a contractor clearing land with heavy machinery hit it. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, right below Hillside Drive.

City of San Angelo Water Distribution Crews were called out to repair the damaged water line, leading to the water main to be shut down.

Water Distribution Crews had the water line under control, however, the main broke again, causing crews to spend more times on repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.