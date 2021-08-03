Water line break near Lake Nasworthy and KOA Campgrounds

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo Water Crews have been busy by Lake Nasworthy and the KOA Campgrounds on Tuesday, repairing a damaged water line.

Water was gushing out of a line after a contractor clearing land with heavy machinery hit it. It happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, right below Hillside Drive.

City of San Angelo Water Distribution Crews were called out to repair the damaged water line, leading to the water main to be shut down.

Water Distribution Crews had the water line under control, however, the main broke again, causing crews to spend more times on repairs.