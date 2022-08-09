SAN ANGELO, Texas — Water bill payment services online and over the phone will be down temporarily this weekend for maintenance.

The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday, August 12, to the evening of Saturday, August 13. All forms of payment will be accepted the week prior through:

Online – cosatx.us/waterbill



– cosatx.us/waterbill Mail – Mail payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to the City of San Angelo – Water or COSA – Water.



– Mail payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to the City of San Angelo – Water or COSA – Water. Dropbox (south side of building) – 24-hour payment dropbox is located on the south side of City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Avenue. Please pay with a check or money order to ensure proper credit. *Cash will be temporarily accepted. Exact change is preferred, but overage will go towards a credit on the next scheduled statement. The dropbox will be serviced at more frequent intervals.



– 24-hour payment dropbox is located on the south side of City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Avenue. Please pay with a check or money order to ensure proper credit. *Cash will be temporarily accepted. Exact change is preferred, but overage will go towards a credit on the next scheduled statement. The dropbox will be serviced at more frequent intervals. Phone – You may also call Customer Service at (325) 657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. Phone payments are unavailable from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily and from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays for system updates.

For more information contact Lorelei Day, Communications Coordinator, at (325) 481-2727