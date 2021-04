SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has announced the return of Camp Code, a summer coding and robotics program for students entering the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in the fall of 2021.

Camp code is a series of free five-day camps in which attendees will "learn to build and program robots using the LEGO® EV3 Mindstorms hardware/software platform," according to a statement issued by the university.