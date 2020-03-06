WATCH LIVE: Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship tips off with men’s quarterfinals

FRISCO (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Men’s Basketball Championship tips off from The Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas on Friday. Nexstar Broadcasting is airing every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

Action begins in the men’s quarterfinals Friday at 12 p.m. and it won’t stop until a champion has been crowned Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lone Star Conference is the largest intercollegiate athletics conference in NCAA Division II with 19 member institutions. The LSC started in 1931 as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools and is now a 19-member league with 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas.

The winner of the LSC Championship is guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball tournament.

Friday’s Quarterfinal Schedule

Game 5: 12 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M-Kingsville (20-8) vs. No. 6 Dallas Baptist (21-8)

Game 6: 2:30 p.m. | No. 2 St. Edward’s (25-3) vs. No. 7 Tarleton (18-11)

Game 7: 6:00 p.m. | No. 1 West Texas A&M (29-1) vs. No. 8 Texas A&M-Commerce (18-11)

Game 8: 8:30 p.m. | No. 4 Angelo State (19-7) vs. No. 5 Lubbock Christian (19-9)