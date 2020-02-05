WATCH: Councilman drains shot at buzzer to keep No. 12 Irion County perfect

STERLING CITY — Senior guard Kaden Councilman scored six points in No. 12 Irion County’s 44-42 win over Sterling City Tuesday night.

His only basket in the fourth quarter was the one that mattered most. Relive the game winner with the video above.

