UPDATED: Wall preparing for 10th consecutive regional semifinals appearance

WALL — Wall has breezed through the first two rounds of the postseason and is now preparing for a regional semifinals matchup against Pilot Point at 6 p.m. Friday in Graham.

Despite injuries at critical positions throughout the season, the Hawks (12-0) have developed a “next man up” mentality and have been able to maintain their high level of play. However, Pilot Point (11-1) could be Wall’s toughest challenge yet.

Pilot Point is a high-tempo, spread it out offensive unit (much like Eastland), but with a more stout defense. This season, the Bearcats are averaging 39.5 points per game and allowing just under 12 point per game.

Although just season averages, Pilot Point has notched six shutouts this season including three over the last four weeks.

It’s simple. The game will come down to Pilot Point’s offense versus Wall’s defense and it’ll certainly put on a show for the high school football fans across the state. Tune into KLST News at 6 p.m. for a live in-game report from Sports Director Matt Loch and tune into the KLST and KSAN newscasts at 10 p.m. for highlights.

