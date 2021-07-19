Vitalant: Need for blood is critical, donate July 24 at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to Vitalant, every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
The organization says there is a critical need for all blood types, especially O positive and O negative.
“O negative is the go to blood type for ER physicians when there is not enough time to perform a blood type test,” Vitalant said in a statement.
The company added that if you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, you are still eligible to donate blood.
There are certain criteria that some donors need to meet. That information is below:
Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.Vitalant
The Share the Love Blood Drive will take place in the community room at Sunset Mall on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors will receive a T-shirt, Chick Fil A and Charley’s Philly Steaks Coupons.
Appointments are encouraged. You can set one up by calling, 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) and using the blood drive code: badge, or Download the Vitalant APP, or by visiting donors.vitalant.org.