Vitalant: Need for blood is critical, donate July 24 at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to Vitalant, every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The organization says there is a critical need for all blood types, especially O positive and O negative.

“O negative is the go to blood type for ER physicians when there is not enough time to perform a blood type test,” Vitalant said in a statement.

The company added that if you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, you are still eligible to donate blood.

There are certain criteria that some donors need to meet. That information is below:

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form. Vitalant

The Share the Love Blood Drive will take place in the community room at Sunset Mall on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive a T-shirt, Chick Fil A and Charley’s Philly Steaks Coupons.

Appointments are encouraged. You can set one up by calling, 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825) and using the blood drive code: badge, or Download the Vitalant APP, or by visiting donors.vitalant.org.