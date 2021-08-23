Vehicle rollover on Houston Harte Frontage Road in front of Furniture Row

UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One man is transported to Shannon Medical Center for an evaluation of injuries after rolling his vehicle on the Houston Harte Frontage Road in front of Furniture Road, according to San Angelo Police.

San Angelo Police say according to witnesses, the driver of the Yellow Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on the Houston Harte Frontage at a high rate of speed, swerved to avoid a slower vehicle in the outside lane, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle.

Witnesses also say after losing control of his vehicle, the Yellow Dodge pickup began rolling in the embankment between Loop 306 and the the Houston Harte Frontage Road.

The driver of the Yellow Dodge pickup was transported to Shannon Medical Center for an evaluation of his injuries. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The Houston Harte Frontage in front of Furniture Row currently only has one lane open. San Angelo Police expect to fully open the Houston Harte Frontage Road around 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.): The San Angelo Police Department are still investigating the scene of the rollover at this time.

Traffic from Loop 306 westbound can now exit via the Sherwood Way exit.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department responded to a vehicle rollover on the Houston Harte Frontage Road near Furniture Row, Monday evening.

Traffic is down to one lane on the Houston Harte Frontage Road. The offramp to Sherwood Way from Loop 306 is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted to the Southwest Blvd exit as clean-up efforts are being made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.