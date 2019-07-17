Unmarked SAPD vehicles damaged in hit and run

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Earlier this afternoon, two unmarked San Angelo Police Department vehicles were damaged in a hit and run.
The driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Concho Avenue passing South Oakes Street when the vehicle’s driver crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the unmarked vehicles that were traveling east.
In a press release from SAPD they said:
Following the crash investigation, the Tahoe’s driver, a 37-year-old San Angelo resident, was issued citations for Failure to Maintain a Single Lane and Failure to Stop and Leave Information Upon Striking a Vehicle.
One detective self-ambulated to a nearby hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and was later released.