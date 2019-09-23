Unity Spiritual Center holds inaugural holistic multicultural fair

SAN ANGELO, TX – Unity Spiritual Center of San Angelo held their first ever fair at the soon to be site of “Oneness Park.” The inaugural multicultural holistic fair was held to promote the mixing of ideas, cultures, ethnicities and beliefs.

The team behind the fair worked to prepare the grounds together. Organizers say they wish to promote a spirit of oneness throughout the community. “We all enjoy having fun,” elaborated Janie Kelley, a reverend of Unity Spiritual Center. “I don’t care what your culture is and what your background is. We all love having fun so this is what we’re geared to today, inviting people out to just come out and have a really good time together.”

The message organizers wanted to especially focus on, is to be kind to one another.