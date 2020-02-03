UIL REALIGNMENT: Irion County finds home with District 14-1A Div. 1

SAN ANGELO — The UIL 2020-22 District Alignment was released Monday morning and the public independent state runners-up Irion County will join Eden, Paint Rock, Veribest and Water Valley on the football field to form District 14-1A Div. I.

The Hornets competed in 6-man football for the first time in over 40 years last year and finished 7-3 overall before losing in the public independent state championship game 65-38 to Baird.

Irion County will join a district that is made up of all Concho Valley teams. Hornets Head Coach Don Coffell reacts to the district in the video above.

Listed below is the full list of District 14-1A Div. I for football:

Eden

Mertzon Irion County

Paint Rock

Veribest

Water Valley

As of Feb. 3, the Hornets still need to schedule one more game to complete their pre-district schedule. Irion County will play Panther Creek, Robert Lee, West Texas Co-Op Athletics, Bronte and Blackwell before diving into district action.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Complete UIL 2020-22 reclassification and realignment packet: https://realignment.uiltexas.org/alignments/2020/2020_RR-Packet.pdf

