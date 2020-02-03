UIL REALIGNMENT: Ballinger, Brady reignite rivalry in District 2-3A Div. II

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

SAN ANGELO — The UIL 2020-22 District Alignment was released Monday morning and the Ballinger Bearcats and Brady Bulldogs will meet head to head on the gridiron for league action as members of District 2-3A Div. II starting next season.

The longtime rivals met to open the 2019 season with Ballinger edging out Brady 26-22. Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey reacts to the district in the video above.

Listed below is the full list of District 2-2A Div. II for football:

  • Ballinger
  • Bangs
  • Brady
  • Ingram Moore
  • San Angelo Grape Creek
  • Sonora

The Bearcats will scrimmage Commanche and Anson to start the year before diving into pre-district action against Jim Ned, Breckenridge, Colorado City, Clyde and Llano.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Complete UIL 2020-22 reclassification and realignment packet: https://realignment.uiltexas.org/alignments/2020/2020_RR-Packet.pdf

