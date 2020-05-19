UIL provides update regarding summer activities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced Tuesday morning that its actively working with state officials to allow schools to begin summer activities starting June 8.

The activities include limited summer strength and conditioning and marching band activities.

UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools. — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 19, 2020

The announcement follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s Monday press conference in which he announced professional sports, which includes baseball, softball, football, basketball, golf, tennis and car racing, can resume in the state starting May 31 without fans.

Abbott also said that youth camps and both overnight and daytime summer camps can operate starting at the end of the month.

Cick here for the full breakdown of Gov. Abbott’s press conference: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/health/coronavirus/texas-has-entered-phase-2-expansion-for-reopening-businesses-gov-abbott-announces/

The UIL suspended all activities on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled the rest of spring sports a month later on April 17.