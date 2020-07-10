UIL grants eligibility to remote learners for sports, extracurricular activities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) added another chapter to its guidelines Friday morning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect schooling and high school sports around the nation.

On Friday, the UIL announced that all students who choose to participate in virtual learning for the upcoming fall will be eligible to compete in sports and extracurricular activities.

That’s if the football, volleyball and cross country seasons are given the green light.

“Students participating in remote learning offered by their school district, whether synchronous or asynchronous (as defined by the Texas Education Agency), may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements,” the UIL said on its website. “Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation.”

Schools around the state are beginning to offer the option of remote learning to accommodate students as the second wave of coronavirus impacts the country.

“Schools should develop grading policies for remote learning options that outline the criteria for determining if a student is passing all courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods,” the UIL said. “Days when school is not in session should be treated as school holidays for determining academic eligibility for both remote and in-person learning. All students are academically eligible when school is not in session for a full calendar week or more.”

The Texas Education Agency released school guidelines on Tuesday: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/tea-releases-guidelines-for-safe-return-to-in-person-classes-for-2020-21-school-year/

The UIL said that for the upcoming year “eligibility requirements for the first six weeks of school have been modified to allow a student to be eligible for the first six weeks if they accumulated at least two and a half credits since the start of the 2019-2020 school year.”

Schools may impose additional requirements if they so choose.

To view the full release visit https://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-information.

