SAN ANGELO, Texas – U.S. 67 will be closed Tuesday night, March 22, 2022 beginning at 9:00 p.m., according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo.

According to the release, contractors will be continuing their work on the Bell Street Bridge.

TxDOT is advising the public to use the Goodfellow exit and frontage roads to get around the closure.

The affected area is expected to be closed until daylight Wednesday morning, March 23rd.