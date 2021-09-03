TxDot launches “New Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign in wake of Labor Day weekend

Interview with Public Information Officer Tanya Brown

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Labor Day weekend is here and during this holiday people go out with their families and have a good time. Usually, a good time out socializing involves alcohol.

Driving while intoxicated is a serious issue not stressed enough to the public especially during holidays.

This Labor Day holiday, TxDOT is making a statement to reduce the number of incidents that lead to DUI’s, deaths, and injuries while intoxicated. The “Faces of Drink Driving” campaign places faces with stories of victims and transgressors and how their lives have been directly impacted by drinking and driving.

According to the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report, there were 23,166 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 963 fatalities and 2,102 serious injuries in 2020. That would mean, one person in the state of Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes due to a traffic crash involving alcohol. The statistics tell the major issue with drinking and driving.

According to TxDOT’s Crash Records Information System (C.R.I.S), during 2020 there were 184 DUI’s related traffic crashes in Texas that resulted in 18 fatalities and 18 serious injuries.

There are even accounts of drinking and drinking here locally in San Angelo.

In 2020, San Angelo experienced 2 DUI’s during the Fourth of July holiday that ended with no injuries and fatalities. Around this time last year, there were 4 DUI-related traffic crashes that resulted in 1 fatality and 3 serious injuries on Labor Day weekend.

TxDOT’s “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign places faces and stories behind the statistics with heartfelt testimonies of victims and offenders. The campaign features real-life stories of those offenders who wish they never got behind the wheel drunk. It shows the human toll that drinking and driving can have on those involved, along with the consequences. The videos and testimonies are in English and Spanish, along with the faces of those involved. The campaign creates a time-lapse of the events with the consequences behind them. Some of the consequences changed those offenders’ and victims’ lives and families’ lives forever.

DUI’s are 100% preventable when drunk drivers find sober ways home. Uber, Lyft, and taxi services are just some of the ways you can prevent these numbers from increasing. Finding a designated driver or staying where you are when intoxicated, can decrease the number of deaths and injuries related to drinking and driving.

“Drinking and Driving does not mean the person who drank the least amount of alcohol. It means the person who did not drink any alcohol.” Tanya Brown TxDOT’s Public Information Officer

TxDOT’s “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign’s mission is to reduce the number of DUI’s yearly. You can make the difference. When you go out, find sober rides home. You can reach out to family and other friends that have not consumed any alcohol to come get you. Never get behind the wheel when intoxicated! It is not just your life that may be at risk, but also the incident lives you may affect forever. Let’s reduce the numbers and make the change together. For more information on the stories and testimonies of the “Faces of Drunk Driving” visit https://www.facesofdrunkdriving.com/

The information and data contained in this article are from the TxDOT’s Crash Records Information System (C.R.I.S) report and Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3