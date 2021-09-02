Two vehicle collision at the intersection of South Bryant Boulevard and Knickerbocker Road

UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A driver is cited for failure to yield the right of way after a two vehicle collision at the intersection of South Bryant Blvd and Knickerbocker Road, Thursday afternoon.

According to San Angelo Police, a Silver Honda CRV was traveling northbound on South Bryant Blvd. While turning left onto Knickerbocker Road, the driver of the Silver Honda CRV failed to yield the right of way to southbound traffic causing the Blue Nissan Pickup to collide with the Silver Honda.

The driver of the Blue Nissan pickup was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Silver Honda CRV was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of South Bryant Blvd and Knickerbocker Road, Thursday afternoon.

San Angelo Police are advising the public to avoid the area at this time as the accident reduced traffic down to one lane on the southbound side of South Bryant Blvd.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.