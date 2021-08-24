Two vehicle collision at Knickerbocker Road and South Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A driver is cited for failure to yield the right of way following a two vehicle collision at the corner of Avenue Q/Knickerbocker Road and South Bryant, Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from San Angelo Police.

San Angelo Police say, a Silver Ford Focus was traveling southbound on South Bryant and a Black Nissan was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound side. As the Black Nissan was making their turn, the Silver Ford Focus was unable to avoid the Nissan and collided with it.

The driver of the Black Nissan was cited for failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn.

No injuries were reported in the collision.