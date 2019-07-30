Two vehicle accident on E. Avenue L

Injured man refused medical care

SAN ANGELO, TX – Traffic is back to normal over the South Concho River after a car crash happened around nine in the morning of Tuesday, July 30.

The incident occurred on the E. Avenue L bridge. Police say the driver of a white Chevy pickup pulled over and stepped out to assess an issue under the hood when a Chrysler sedan rear ended the truck. This caused the truck to hit the man; police say he was injured, but refused medical care.

The woman driving the Chrysler, and her young child, were not injured. Police say the matter is still under investigation and so far, no citations have been issued.

