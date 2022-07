SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two separate wrecks have occurred at the same intersection of David and Beauregard.

The first incident was a 2 vehicle collision that blocked off one lane of traffic. As first responders were called to the scene and the collision was being handled a 3-car collision between a truck sedan and SUV happened in the East lane. The Truck had run into the sedan pushing it into the Suv. The driver of the sedan is currently being transported to the hospital.