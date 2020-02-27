Two San Angelo bull riders hope to spur way to gold buckle at Jr. American

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 11-year-old San Angelo natives Isaias Moreno and Austin Matheny are competing at the Jr. American in Fort Worth this weekend for a chance at a gold buckle, $10,000 and spot at the World Finals in Las Vegas.

More Stories for you

• RODEO EXCLUSIVE: Western Wishes granted for two San Angelo children

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “The idea is to make them feel very special for one day,” Mandy Shaff, volunteer host for Western…

• Cinch Chute Out results: Best of the best, world record tied

Source: @SASSRARodeo BAREBACK RIDING CHUTE-OUT CHAMPIONTim O’Connell (94.0 points)New arena record/ ties world r…

• Rodeo Finals: Sechrist takes the win

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bryson Sechrist has shown great promise in the world of professional rodeo. Three seasons ago, h…

• Carolyn McEnrue interviews Calf Roper Tuf Cooper

Carolyn McEnrue interviews Calf Roper Tuf Cooper.

• Carolyn McEnrue interviews PRCA Rodeo Announcer Boyd Polhamus

Carolyn McEnrue interviews PRCA Rodeo Announcer Boyd Polhamus.

• Rodeo Update: Nearly $90,000 paid out to contestants so far

Editor’s note: Tonight’s Thursday night (11th performance) is the “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” event Tough Enough to…