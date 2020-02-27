Two San Angelo bull riders hope to spur way to gold buckle at Jr. American

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 11-year-old San Angelo natives Isaias Moreno and Austin Matheny are competing at the Jr. American in Fort Worth this weekend for a chance at a gold buckle, $10,000 and spot at the World Finals in Las Vegas.

