Crash near the intersection of N. Chadbourne St and W. 14th Street in San Angelo, August 28, 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in North San Angelo on Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023.





Police say the crash happened when the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Chadbourne disregarded a red light and crashed into a white Smart car traveling east on W. 14th St.

Both occupants of the Smart car, a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman, were transported to Shannon Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver of the Silverado, a 24-year-old man, was cited for disregarding a red light.