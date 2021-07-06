Two citizens recognized after helping Tom Green County Deputy who was dragged behind suspect’s vehicle

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Two San Angelo Citizens were recognized by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at the Tom Green County Commissioner’s Court meeting on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Bradley Smelt and Zachary Jackson received the Sheriff’s Award during the meeting from Sheriff Nick Hanna.

“The Sheriff’s award may be awarded to a private citizen or personnel of other agencies giving significant assistance in aiding, or attempting to aid, an employee of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office in the performance of his/her duties,” Hanna said during the presentation.

Jackson and Smelt were presented with a plaque that stated:

IN THE NAME AND BY THE AUTHORITY OF The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office To All of Whom These Presents May Come

BE IT KNOWN that the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize Bradley Smelt and Zachary Jackson with the Sheriff’s Award. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Davis was attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant during a traffic stop. The wanted subject resisted and in the ensuing events Deputy Davis and the suspect struggled within the confines of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect placed the vehicle in gear and traveled a significant distance down the roadway, essentially dragging Deputy Davis. Deputy Davis was able to stop the vehicle but the suspect continued to violently resist as the confrontation spilled onto the roadway. At this time, Bradley Smelt and Zachary Jackson responded to the aid of Deputy Davis and helped restrain the suspect until the suspect was taken into custody. By Assisting Deputy Davis, Bradley Smelt and Zachary Jackson have gone above and beyond their duty as a citizen. In a moment of need, their courage and willingness to help in a potentially dangerous situation served in the apprehension of a fugitive. IIn recognition of those efforts, Bradley Smelt and Zachary Jackson were awarded the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Award. Our congratulations to these two fine citizens.

Both Jackson and Smelt had friends and family members in attendance to watch the presentation.