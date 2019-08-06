Transitioning from ECI to Public School

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This morning, the PEN Program held a class to help parents of children with disabilities with the transition from Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) to public school. The class took place at the San Angelo Health Foundation.

The PEN Project is a non-profit Parent Training Information Center that provides FREE parent advocacy training. The program is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Education, Office of Special Education.

After a child turns 3, they are no longer eligible for services through ECI. The class is aimed to educate and provide assistance to parents whose children may no longer receive ECI services.

“Their child can go to head star programs where they can get speech or OT/PT, any other needs the child will need to have to continue to make progess or growth. Others may have met their goals or not need that support. They may be able to provide them with guidance of other outside services,” said Jamie Thomas, the PEN Program’s Region 14 & 15 Coordinator.

According to Thomas, as more and more children are diagnosed with a disability at an earlier age, classes like these become vital for these children’s parents.

“We’re getting kids that are getting that boost they need at a much earlier age. The school district doesn’t have to serve a child until the age of 6. If you think about the big gap of missing intervention from birth to 6, this has become huge for kids getting that boost and support prior to entering the school system,” said Thomas.

Thomas serves both the Concho Valley and Big Country areas. Any parent interested in more information can contact her by calling (325) 450-2774 or sending an email to jthomaspen@gmail.com .