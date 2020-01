SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- From The City Of San Angelo: The traffic signal at Koenighiem St. and Harris Ave. was damaged over the weekend and is not in operation.

Currently Koenighiem St. is a through-traffic roadway, Harris Ave. has stop signs and must yield to Koenigheim St. which is not under a stop condition.

This traffic control setup may change in the near future as staff assess the situation. The repairs will take several months to complete.