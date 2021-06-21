Tornado confirmed in Woodridge as severe storms leave significant damage across Southwest Suburbs

Top Stories

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOODRIDGE, Ill. A confirmed tornado touched down in Woodridge late Sunday night as severe storms left significant damage and power outages in its path across the Southwest Suburbs.

A tornado touched down east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in Woodridge.

Village officials said the tornado traveled east to the Lemont Road area of Woodridge before dissipating. There are currently no reports of significant injuries from the Woodridge storm.

The area contains several downed power lines and fallen trees as village officials warn residents to avoid the area.

Near the confirmed tornado, severe storms left significant property damage to Naperville, Burr Ridge and Darien.

The National Weather Service of Chicago said there was at least one confirmed tornado Sunday night, with several other locations of a rotating storm.

The agency will survey the damage later, with the confirmed tornado potentially being the region’s most damaging in six years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.