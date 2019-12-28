Top 5 Concho Valley sports moments of 2019

SAN ANGELO — With 2019 in the rear view mirror, the KLST/KSAN sports teams have compiled the top five moments of the year for Concho Valley sports.
Check out the list with the video above.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City beats Menard in tournament showdown
STERLING CITY– Sterling City beat Menard 73-41 in the opening round of the Varsity basketball tournament on…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Central beats Coronado in Caprock Classic
LUBBOCK- The Central Lady Cats knocked off Lubbock Coronado, 37-26 in the first round of the 61st annual Fibermax…
• Former ASU Ram, Jones traded to Dallas Renegades
DALLAS- Former Angelo State defensive end, Markus Jones has been traded from XFL’s St. Louis Skyhawks, to the Dallas…
• KLST Player of the Week: Moore dominates on both ends of floor, falls short of triple-double
SAN ANGELO — For the second time this season, senior forward De’Anira Moore of the Angelo State Belles women’s b…
• KSA Invitational a growing experience for Lady Cougars
ORLANDO, FL– The Christoval Lady Cougars finished in fourth place in the Classic Tournament Pink Bracket of the KSA…
• Rams bounce-back with win over Aggies
LAWTON, OK — Senior guard Colin Turner scored a game-high 19 points as the Angelo State Rams rebounded against the C…