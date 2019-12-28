TLCA High School — Team Scores

Eden High School — Team Scores

Miles High School — Team Scores

Wall High School — Team Scores

Top 5 Concho Valley sports moments of 2019

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — With 2019 in the rear view mirror, the KLST/KSAN sports teams have compiled the top five moments of the year for Concho Valley sports.

Check out the list with the video above.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City beats Menard in tournament showdown
STERLING CITY– Sterling City beat Menard 73-41 in the opening round of the Varsity basketball tournament on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central beats Coronado in Caprock Classic
LUBBOCK- The Central Lady Cats knocked off Lubbock Coronado, 37-26 in the first round of the 61st annual Fibermax…

• Former ASU Ram, Jones traded to Dallas Renegades
DALLAS- Former Angelo State defensive end, Markus Jones has been traded from XFL’s St. Louis Skyhawks, to the Dallas…

• KLST Player of the Week: Moore dominates on both ends of floor, falls short of triple-double
SAN ANGELO — For the second time this season, senior forward De’Anira Moore of the Angelo State Belles women’s b…

• KSA Invitational a growing experience for Lady Cougars
ORLANDO, FL– The Christoval Lady Cougars finished in fourth place in the Classic Tournament Pink Bracket of the KSA…

• Rams bounce-back with win over Aggies
LAWTON, OK — Senior guard Colin Turner scored a game-high 19 points as the Angelo State Rams rebounded against the C…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Eden Varsity Football Schedule

Miles Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule